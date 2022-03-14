WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Irish community will be honored in Watertown this St. Patrick’s Day.

The City of Watertown has confirmed that on Thursday, March 17, it will raise the Irish flag over City Hall in honor of St. Patrick, the Irish community, and in celebration of the 103rd Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Ireland.

Set to be in attendance include Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith, City Council members and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

According to City Officials, the Ancient Order of Hibernians is the older and largest Irish Catholic Fraternal group in the United States whose mission is to grow awareness of Irish Culture through friendship, unity and Christian charity.

AOH Division President William Flynn III will help lead the ceremony and make remarks.

The flag raising event will begin promptly at 12 p.m. at Watertown City Hall.