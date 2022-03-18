WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has provided details regarding its ongoing tree removal project.

According to Watertown City Planner Michael J. DeMarco, the City is working to remove potentially hazardous trees and has contracted B&R Tree Experts to conduct strategic tree removal operations.

DeMarco said Watertown is looking to remove some trees from street margins, playgrounds and parks, including the City’s largest park, Thompson Park.

These trees have been deemed potentially hazardous by City staff and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Similar efforts have previously been conducted due to the recent infestation of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Watertown.

This has primarily affected ash trees after Emerald Ash Borer was first identified in Watertown in 2018. Since then, the City has developed plans to attempt and mitigate the problem.

Watertown’s project is funded through the NYSDEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program. Tree removal operations are expected to begin as early as Thursday, March 17 and run through early April.