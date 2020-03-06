Watertown tree and stump removal to start March 9

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Black River Tree Removal, LLC, will begin to remove trees and stumps along Winslow Street and Rutland Street N in Watertown to prepare for upcoming sidewalk projects.

The 100-300 blocks of Winslow Street and 200-300 blocks of Rutland Street N will be impacted by the tree and stump removal from Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 31.

Trees will be removed if their current condition is rated as poor, or will be directly damaged by the future sidewalk replacement project. The City Planning staff will work with property owners to provide a replacement tree at locations that experience tree loss.

