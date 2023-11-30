WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will hosts its Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade on Friday, December 1.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held along Washington Street beginning at Green

Street.

The holiday festivities will begin at 6 p.m. when Mayor Smith and members of the City Council will officially kick off the holiday season with a countdown to light the City’s Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on the day of the event, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Green Street be used for parade lineup and will be closed to traffic that day beginning at 4:30 p.m. In addition, Washington Street and all side streets between Green Street and Stone Street will be closed to traffic for the parade beginning at approximately 5 p.m.

Temporary barricades, traffic cones and signage will be placed, and a detour route will be established for the event. Parking will be available at one of the many City parking lots in the downtown area.