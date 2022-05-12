WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has a new Chief Executive Officer.

This was announced on May 12 after the UNWNNY Board of Directors hired Dawn M. Cole as the newest president and CEO.

“The UWNNY Board of Directors put priority into identifying a person who can lead the team to success in meeting their mission of aiding those in the community and enhancing life for the entire North Country,” Board of Directors Chair Kristen Aucter said in a press release. “We look forward to working with Dawn and the staff as they continue to improve what the United Way provides to our tri-county region and are excited for the next chapter.”

Cole is taking this position after the former CEO Jamie Cox stepped down in March 2022. According to the organization, Cole has been working in the human service field for over a decade.

She previously served as the executive director for the Watertown Urban Mission and was noted as being “instrumental” in building partnerships, strenghtening the Mission’s financial position and introducing new programming.

Cole shared her excitement ahead of her transition to the United Way.

“Leading Urban Mission has been a true privilege, one that has prepared me to better understand the needs in the community and the important role of the United Way in addressing those needs,” Cole said. “I am excited about this opportunity to work with United Way stakeholders and partner agencies to continue to provide support to programming that impacts the quality of life for North Country residents.”

The Board of Directors added that Cole’s leadership experience will help support the United Way’s intiatives. This includes the evolution of the North START Center for Professional Development and implementaion of the Asset-Limited Income Constrained Employed Program.

Cole will officialy step into her role as President and CEO on June 27, 2022.