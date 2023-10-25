WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Halloween spending is continuing to rise.

The National Retail Federation recently reported that Halloween spending is expected to reach a record of $12.2 billion.

However, for some, Halloween might not be in the budget.

“Some of the costumes are like $60,” Watertown Urban Mission Cher VanBrocklin emphasized. “That’s very hard to come up with for one child, let alone if you have multiple children.”

This could put a major burden on the families the Urban Mission serves. Many are already struggling to afford basic needs.

“Our food pantry and the people who frequent it have risen dramatically,” VanBrocklin said. “We used to see between 300 or 350 a month, and last month we saw 735 families. So the rising cost of everything has affected absolutely everyone.”

To assist these families, the Urban Mission is set to host its 2nd Annual Spooktacular event at its Care Center.

This Halloween event will host support agencies from across the region, which will provide information to families, as well as include kid-friendly activities.

“We invite members of the community with their children to come in, in their costumes, come trick or treat while they get the opportunity to gather some of the resources that are available to them here in Jefferson County,” VanBrocklin said.

The Urban Mission is also set to donate costumes to a list of families. The organization is also accepting used costumes from the community and monetary donations to assist additional families.

VanBrocklin added that she hopes this makes the holiday easier for families and children of the North Country.

“That’s one less burden and that’s a life experience for a child to be able to experience trick-or-treating, VanBrocklin expressed. “We want to make sure that all of the members here that live here, or work here are aware of what we have to offer.”

The 2nd Annual Spooktacular is Thursday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Watertown Urban Mission.