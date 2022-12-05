WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17.

Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery hosts its Second Chance program, which awards a full-arch restoration procedure to a community member in need.

“The idea of the program is to give somebody a whole new start,” Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery said. “That’s what we do. We bring them in, work them up and we remove any bad teeth and replace everything with implants, and put in new bridges.”

A full-arch restoration typically costs a patient between $50,000 to $60,000 but this program awards it to an individual free of charge.

After struggling with his oral health for years, Neville decided to apply for the first time last year and again this year. He was then named the 2022 Second Chance recipient.

He said still has half of his natural teeth, but the remaining were previously replaced with partial dentures. Because his remaining teeth are brittle, he said this upcoming surgery is a blessing.

“I am floored. I am absolutely elated about winning this contest,” Neville shared.

Dr. Curtis said these are all reasons why Neville was a perfect choice for the program.

“He’s such a great guy,” Dr. Curtis explained. “A family man, and he served his country. So that’s what decided it for me, to say, ‘I really want to do this for him.'”

The full-arch procedure will give Neville a healthy, new set of teeth and will take anywhere from four to six months to complete. After evaluating all initial scans and photographs, the team at Upstate Oral Surgery will form a plan for performing the necessary surgeries.

Neville said the free smile makeover will ultimately change his life forever.

“This is a really good procedure,” he said. “It’s like, life-changing. It’s going to enhance my looks. I’m going to be able to eat better. But I think it’s going to make me overall feel just wonderful to have that look. To have that confidence in my life, to just be a new me.”

To learn more about the Second Chance program, visit the Upstate Oral Surgery website.