WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown High School football game slated from Friday, October 20 has shifted date and location.

The game Section 3 Class A2 play-in game will be played at Fulton with an 11 a.m. kickoff time. The decision comes on the heels of the Friday, October 13 game against Fowler being halted before halftime due to a fight.

In light of recent events, we have decided to reschedule the game. The Watertown varsity football team will now face Fulton on Saturday, 10/21, at 11 a.m. We believe this change will allow for additional time to address any concerns and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved,” he said in his full statement. Dr. Larry Schmiegel, Watertown City School District Superintendent

The game was declared a no contest and Fowler has ended their season. The Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler was supposed to play Nottingham, but forfeited their game. Fowler will not be participating in the postseason.