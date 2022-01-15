WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of the City of Watertown’s employee teams are being recognized for its efforts.

According to a press release from the city, the Watertown team is from the Wastewater Treatment Plant. They are known as the New York Water Environment Association Central Chapter’s Watertown Water Bears.

The Watertown Water Bears competed in the 2021 Operations Challenge for Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference. The team finished in 1st Place in the Division III Process Control and Laboratory events, with a 2nd Place finish overall for Division III.

The employees will be recognized for their contribution at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on January 18. Specifically, Mark Crandall, Angel French, Seth Foster, Richard Lacey, and Jay Slate will be honored at the meeting.

The employees will also be providing the City Council with a demo of what the challenge is composed of and how it is done at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 1 p.m. on January 21. More information about the team and their demo can be found on the City of Watertown website.