Watertown winter parking rules now in effect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has begun enforcing its weather-related municipal codes for the winter season.

Just a day after the first snowfall of the season, the Watertown Police Department and the Department of Public Works issued a public service announcement, reminding residents of two municipal codes related to snow and winter weather.

The first code, § 265-11.1, relates to snow or other obstructing substances in streets. According to City Officials, residents are prohibited from placing snow or any other substances that could interfere with free, full and proper use of streets. This includes roads, highways, public ways or places used by pedestrians, motor vehicles and their operations.

If found in violation of this code, individuals can be summoned to Watertown City Court and face a possible fine.

The second code, § 265-11.1, enforces parking restrictions at night during the winter weather months. As stated by the City, individuals are restricted from parking on any City street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. This excludes physicians on emergency calls.

Parking restrictions include the area known as the margin between the sidewalk and curb as this is where plows need to push the snow.

Violators may be subject to a fine as well as charges for having their vehicle towed off the road. Restrictions went into effect on November 1 and will remain in effect through April 30, 2022.