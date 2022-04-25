WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Wolves are headed to the Federal Prospects Hockey League Commissioner’s Cup finals.

This was following a home win against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Sunday, April 24 as the final score was three to one.

The semifinals game was previously postponed on April 23 due to a transportation issue following the first semi-final playoff game in North Carolina. The game was instead held the following day on April 24 when the Wolves faced the Thunderbirds for the second time.

The Wolves previously took home the Commissioner’s Cup in 2018 but were short of it in 2019 when the Carolina Thunderbirds claimed victory.

For the 2022 Championships, the Wolves are set to play the Columbus River Dragons, which will be played in a best-of-five format.

The puck will drop for the first game of the series on Friday, April 29 at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.

The Wolves and the River Dragons will then head to Watertown for two consecutive games on May 1 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 6 p.m. Both games will be held at the Watertown Municipal Arena.