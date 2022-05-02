WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Wolves claimed victory in the second game of the Federal Prospects Hockey League championships.

This was as fans “packed the den” in Watertown and the Wolves took on the Columbus River Dragons on Sunday, May 1. The final score was 4-1.

The game on Sunday was the second game in a three-game series. The Wolves previously fell to the River Dragons 2-3 n the first game on April 29. In the game, the Wolves had 34 shots on goal and the River Dragons had 23.

Both teams will compete in the final championship game in Watertown on Monday, May 2 with hopes to win the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup.

The Wolves previously took home the Commissioner’s Cup in 2018 but were short of it in 2019 when the Carolina Thunderbirds claimed victory.

The puck will drop for the final championship game at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.