Watertown Wolves facing Binghamton Black Bears in 2021-2022 season opener

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s almost game time for the Watertown Wolves.
The Watertown Wolves kick-off their 2021-2022 season on Friday, October 29. Facing the Wolves in their season opener and in the “Interstate Face Off” will be the Binghamton Black Bears.
This season, the Wolves are returning after a 19-month pause due to COVID restrictions last year. The team recently named this year’s captain Justin MacDonald, who will also serve as Assistant Coach alongside General Manager and Head Coach Brent Clarke.
The Wolves also recently played a pre-season scrimmage following their one-week training camp on October 22. This game was played in Alexandria Bay.
The puck is set to drop on the ice at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena for the 2021-2022 season opener against Binghamton. The Wolves will play the Black Bears again on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.
In total, the Wolves will play in Watertown 29 times. The full 2021-2022 Watertown Wolves game schedule can be found on the team’s website.