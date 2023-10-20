WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Wolves hockey game slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 20 at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena has been postponed to a date to be announced later.

The team made the announcement on their Facebook page late Friday morning. Watertown was scheduled to host the Elmira River Sharks in the first part of a home-and-home series with tomorrow’s game in Elmira.

The team said it will honor any tickets purchased for tonight’s game at other Watertown Wolves home games.

The club also said that anyone in need of water can go to the Fairgrounds for assistance.