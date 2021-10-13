Watertown Wolves name new captain, announce plans for upcoming season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s home hockey team will return to the ice in a few short weeks.

At a press conference on October 13, the Watertown Wolves, a minor professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey league, announced plans for the team’s 2021-2022 season and named its new captain.

Team Executive Robin Johansson lead the conference and introduced player Justin MacDonald as this year’s team captain and assistant coach. MacDonald has played in the East Coach Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey Lead, and now will help lead the wolves.

“Justin with his knowledge in all kinds of leagues, he’s going to facilitate for us what we need,” said Wolves Head Coach Brent Clarke. “And that’s why not only is he going to be a good captain, he’s going to be my player assistant coach and help me with the day-to-day, and getting this team back where it used to be.”

Following remarks from the head coach and team leaders, MacDonald reflected on his new role.

“I’ve played for 10 plus years, so I’m really looking forward to, taking on the new roles,’ MacDonald said. “Obviously being a captain, you know, you gotta bring that leadership on and off the ice. So, being sure players are ready when they come to the rink.”

With the new leadership set, the Watertown Wolves will begin their one-week training camp on Monday, October 13 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

During training week, the Wolves will play in a scrimmage on October 21, where prior to the game the team will host a season ticket pick-up party. At the event, season ticket holders can pick up tickets, choose seats, meet Wolves players and tour the locker room.

The Wolves also announced on Wednesday, that it will play at a neutral site preseason game on October 15. This game will be played in Alexandria Bay and will be limited to fans on a first-come-first-served basis. Coach Clarke said this will aim to bring hockey back to the local community.

“Hockey hasn’t been [in Alexandria Bay] since the Privateer Days and Bonnie Castle,” Clarke said. “We want to try to, outreach, get some kids that haven’t seen hockey, some parents who haven’t seen hockey, just getting their kids involved and what kind of product we bring.”

Following the pre-season game, the puck will drop for the first Watertown Wolves game on Friday, October 29, where the team will face the Binghamton Black Bears starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.