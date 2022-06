JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Watertown is facing charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located in LeRay.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Breanna E. Jenness stole $165.97 worth of merchandise from the location around 11 p.m. on June 17. As a result, she was charged with Petit Larceny which is a misdemeanor.

Jenness was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear at the LeRay Town Court at the beginning of July.