JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and emojis to the protected party on November 17 via the Venmo app.

Schloop-Navarra was issued a ticket to appear in court on January 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.