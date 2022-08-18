WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of Watertown, who informed Deputies that she was in the area to pick up an unidentified male from Amino Max.

Shelmidine then drove away from Deputies after she was told the vehicle was going to be towed because of the suspended registration.

Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies and Watertown City Police Officers followed Shelmidine in patrol cars. She did not drive over 35 miles per hour but did fail to stop at multiple stop signs and traffic lights. There was also a two-year-old child in the back seat during this incident.

Shelmidine eventually stopped on Gotham Street where a male identified as her father took custody of the child.

Deputies then arrested Shelmidine without further incident.

She was processed and released with appearance tickets on the charges and violations of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Suspsended registration, Expired registration, failure to comply with lawful order, failureto stop at stop sign and passing a red light.