WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mariah Armstrong was arrested on April 4 at the Walmart Superstore located on State Route 3 in the Town of Watertown.

This stemmed from an incident that occurred around 6:19 p.m where Armstrong allegedly trespassed while she was in Walmart.

Deputies confirmed that Armstrong previously had been found trespassing in the same Walmart location on August 15, 2021.

Subsequently, Armstrong was arrested on the charge of trespass, which is a violation. A person is guilty of trespass when they knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in or upon premises.

Armstrong was arraigned in the Watertown Court. No further court proceedings have been confirmed.