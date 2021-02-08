Watertown woman arrested for shoplifting at LeRay Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local woman was arrested on Friday following a burglary at a nearby Walmart.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Allison M. Kearney, 33, from Watertown following an incident at the Walmart store on State Route 11, in the town of LeRary.

According to State Police, Kearney was charged with exiting the store with store merchandise without paying. She also had previously been issued a written trespass order in April 2020, barring her from entering the store due to a previous shoplifting arrest.

NYSP reported that Kearney was charged with Burglary in the third degree, a “D” felony.

Allison Kearney was arraigned in the town of LeRay Court and is scheduled to appear back in court on February 10, 2021 at 11 a.m.