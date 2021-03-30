Watertown woman charged following Monday vehicle crash that flipped City Police car

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City of Watertown Police have released the details regarding the multi-vehicle crash that occurred near Watertown’s Public Square.

According to Watertown City Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto, on March 29, at 2:53 p.m. a Watertown Police Department officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle and was driving east on Arsenal Street, responding to an emergency light lights and sirens on.

The officer’s vehicle was struck when Allison Kearney, 33, of Watertown, proceeded North across Arsenal Street after a stop sign, against a traffic device requiring right turns only. The front of Kearney’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of the patrol car.

The collision then caused the marked patrol vehicle to go off the road, slide and roll over onto the driver’s side.

Watertown Police confirmed that the officer was extracted from the vehicle by City of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Services and several bystanders. The officer was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released with minor injuries.

WCPD released that Kearney was charged with failure to obey a traffic device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating without insurance, failure to yield right of way at a stop sign, driving without an ignition interlock device ad aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

She was issued tickets to appear in Watertown City Court at a later date.