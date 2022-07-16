Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Watertown is facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave a property in Jefferson County and showing violent behavior towards police.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Ambria Ademola-Sadipe unlawfully remained on the premises of 600 William T. Field Drive in Watertown around 8:17 p.m. on July 15. Police stated that they asked her to leave the property, and after being trespassed from the property, Ademola-Sadipe threw her arms up and attempted to shove a police officer.

As a result, she was charged with Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. Ademola-Sadipe was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court at the end of July.