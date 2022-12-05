WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.

The manager said 39-year-old Ashley ElQuhir was using serial numbers from products purchased by family members and friends to make false return transactions and keep the money from the returns, according to authorities.

Officers say the manager provided them with eight fraudulent transactions allegedly made by ElQuhir from October 2020 to August 2022, of which two transactions exceeded $1,000. Authorities say ElQuhir provided a written statement to management regarding the theft, but declined to provide a sworn statement to law enforcement.

The amount allegedly stolen by ElQuhir totaled $7,298.90, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

ElQuhir was charged with eight counts of first-degree falsification of business records, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petit larceny. ElQuhir was issued a ticket to appear in court on December 22, according to deputies.