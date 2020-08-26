Watertown woman hit by truck near Jefferson County Courthouse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman crossing Arcade and Arsenal street was hit by oncoming traffic Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on August 26. Watertown City Police and Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Fire Department reported to the scene.
The woman is being transported to Samaritan Medical Center for injuries that occured.
