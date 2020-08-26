Watertown woman hit by truck near Jefferson County Courthouse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman crossing Arcade and Arsenal street was hit by oncoming traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on August 26. Watertown City Police and Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Fire Department reported to the scene.

The woman is being transported to Samaritan Medical Center for injuries that occured.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.