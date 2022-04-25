WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Work is in progress on restoring the Alteri Pool in the City of Watertown.

This was confirmed in a status information update from the Watertown City Manager that was issued on Friday, April 22, 2022.

According to the City Manager, after crews completely drained the Alteri Pool of water, they discovered that the expansion joint in the pool was damaged and needed replacing.

A change order was submitted by a local company to correct the damage, as well as cleaning of the pool shell and surface. This was all approved shortly after by Watertown City Council.

The City Manager said that the piping directly connected to the pool and the new piping valves installed up to the pump’s motor were removed to allow for additional work.

This piping was reinstalled on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.