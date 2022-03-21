WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual gymnastic event will be returning to Watertown this month.

The Watertown Family YMCA confirmed on March 21 that it will once again host the Salute to the Troops Gymnastic Invitational.

The annual event first began as the Lollipop meet, but later evolved into the Support the Troops Invitational in 2018 by the athlete’s request. During the first year of the newly titled event, athletes chose to collect goods to send overseas and children wrote thank you letters and colored pictures.

In total, athletes raised over $180 dollars and nearly 200 pounds of goods for the Adopt-A-Platoon program Family members in uniform were also presented with awards.

The next year in 2019, athletes chose to add support of local first responders to the theme and fundraisers. This was following a devastating house fire that winter that killed one adult and four children.

Goods were again collected for the YMCA adopted platoon and cash donations went to the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Fund. In addition to physical donations, $500 was raised. The money was used to help supply smoke detectors to local families.

The event was then put on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Now planning for the 2022 event, the meet will host 270 athletes. Donations and gate fees will support Guitars for Vets and the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

The invitational will include girl’s and boy’s individual and all-around competition in floor, mushroom rings, vault, parallel bars, uneven bars, high bar and balance beam events.

All active, retired military and first responders are invited to march in with their athletes.

The 2022 Salute to the Troops Gymnastic Invitational is set to open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 and resume at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.