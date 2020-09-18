Watertown YMCA Community Center project receives $9 million in DOD funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The ongoing City of Watertown YMCA community center project is set to receive significant funding as of September 18.

According to Senator Charles Schumer, the YMCA community center project in downtown Watertown will be awarded $9 million in funding. The funding will derive from the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant program from the Department of Defense.

“The YMCA plus Watertown plus Fort Drum is a winning formula for a healthier and more vibrant Watertown region. As New York recovers from the effects of the COVID pandemic, this project and the YMCA will be integral to rebuilding a sense of community promoting public health and boosting the economy,” said Senator Schumer. “The new YMCA community center in Watertown will improve the quality of life Fort Drum’s families and community residents and energize the city’s downtown.”

The YMCA’s new project will provide year-round community space to North Country residents, including families of Fort Drum. The center is planned to consist of a six-lane pool, full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, arts and multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts and community kitchen.

The completed community center is planned to be constructed in downtown Watertown.

The project currently has the support of Jefferson County City legislature, top economic development officials and Fort Drum.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.