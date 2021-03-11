Watertown YMCA focusing on restoring during final week of RESET challenge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown YMCA, and YMCA’s across the country, are concluding their six-week lifestyle challenge focused on “RESET”ing for the new year.

Throughout the six weeks, participants were challenged with a weekly new theme that encouraged mind, body, spirit habits, having fun with family, reconnecting with friends and the community and ending on restoring oneself.

Watertown YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham reflected on the final week of the challenge.

“We’re in the final stretch. It’s week six, it’s the end. And this week we are feeling sort of restored. This is the theme of the week is restore,” shared Graham. “And I think, you know, isn’t that a neat thing. You go through each one of these six weeks and hopefully you get to the finish line and you feel a sense of restoration.

Graham discussed the important of each individuals experience, focusing on the mind, body spirit aspect of the challenge.

“I think restore was really about pulling all of the pieces together, realizing that setting your ship or setting things in the right direction, isn’t necessarily all about just ‘I have to eat well;’ ‘I have to make sure I get in that workout,’ because you know, the reset challenge really was all about healthy mind, body, and spirit,” commented Graham.

In conclusion, Graham focused on the tools RESET Challenge participants now have moving forward.

“Hopefully if you were part of the reset challenge, anyone in our community, our members, that now you have some really neat tools to use as you forge ahead throughout the rest of the year. So, any day you can choose to reset,” concluded Graham.

The YMCA RESET challenge will officially conclude on March 14, 2021.