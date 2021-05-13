Watertown YMCA Healthy Kids Week encouraging families to ‘find their inner superhero’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Every year, the Watertown Family YMCA, along with YMCA’s across the country, celebrate Healthy Kids Day.

This year, to extend the fun, the Watertown Y has extended the day, to a week-long campaign, open to the entire community.

According to Watertown YMCA Youth Director Samantha Hamilton, this is something that has never been done and the Watertown location is one of the only YMCA’s expanding Healthy Kids Day to a week-long event.

Specific to the Watertown YMCA, the week will have a superhero theme, which will challenge participating families to “find their inner superhero.”

“What better way to bring people together than say that ‘there’s a superhero in all of us,'” expressed Hamilton. “So that is our YMCA’s theme.”

Hamilton added, “every time we put healthy kids stay together again, it’s geared to get those families active, playing, keeping children active during, the vacation periods in summer, which are important.”

To continue with the superhero theme, those who submit photos on the YMCA’s Facebook will be entered to win fun prizes.

Additionally, the first 100 families who register for the Healthy Kids Week Challenge will receive a grab-and-go bag, stuffed with healthy snacks, superhero gear and more.

“It’s free and open to the community. Once they register, they’ll receive information that gives them some fun, great links that they can go on and do some really awesome activities that we have put together,” concluded Hamilton.

The 2021 Healthy Kids Week kicks-off on Monday, May 17 and will run through May 21, 2021. Interested participants can register for free on the Watertown YMCA website.