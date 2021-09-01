Watertown YMCA increases mask requirements for children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA has increased its mask requirements for some visitors.

In an email sent to members on August 30, the Watertown YMCA announced that masks are now required for children between the ages of 5 and 17 and those staff working with youth. This is regardless of vaccination status.

According to YMCA staff, these new requirements were issued based on New York State Department of Health recommendations as Jefferson County was recently designated as an are of “high” COVID-19 transmission by the CDC.

Masks will also remain required for unvaccinated adults regardless of community transmission levels. Aquatic masks requirements will remain the same. All members, participants and staff are recommended to wear a mask in the YMCA’s health and wellness facilities.

The Y stated that it will revisit its guidance every Monday with goals to lift requirements in the near future. Increased mask requirements took effect on September 1, 2021, it applies to the Carthage YMCA, Sackets Harbor YMCA and Downtown and Fairgrounds YMCA in Watertown.