Watertown YMCA launches MEDICARE Diabetes Prevention Program for North Country residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown YMCA announced that they will now be participating with Medicare B and other Medicare Advantage plans to cover a diabetes-centered program.

According to the Watertown Family YMCA, its Diabetes Prevention Program will now be covered by these insurance programs, allowing certain individuals ages 65 years or older to participate.

Watertown YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham stated “this is exciting news for our community and has been a long time in the making.”

Graham shared to qualify to participate in the program individuals must have a fasting blood glucose level of 110-125 mg/dl or a A1c of 5.7-6.4.

This program will begin on April 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. The group will meet once a week for sixteen weeks.

All community members are welcome, participants do not have to be a YMCA member to join.

Class is limited to 15 participants and is expected to fill up quickly.

To register for the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program or to learn about any of our Healthy Living Programs contact Michelle Graham at 315-782-3100 or Email her at mgraham@nnyymca.org