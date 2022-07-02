WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA announced that one of its pools would be closing permanently.

In a press release on June 30, the organization explained that following the most recent structural evaluation of the lap pool, the YMCA Board of Directors decided to close the pool which has been at the location for 109 years. Due to the age of the pool, the YMCA has conducted structural assessments twice in the past five years.

The organization stated that the pool has already been drained and will not be refilled. CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA Denise Young highlighted the plan for the new Downtown YMCA Community and Aquatic Center which is estimated to be completed by the fall of 2023.

This facility is set to be located in the former call center and Woolworths Department store located on Arsenal Street near the public square. The facility is expected to include a six-lane lap pool, adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, full wellness center, classrooms, and child watch facilities.

“We had hoped that the integrity of the lap pool would sustain until the new pools were complete at the end of next year. We are deeply disappointed that it is not to be and appeal to all to help us make sure the new pools happen,” Young stated.

Despite the lap pool’s closing, lap swim opportunities will remain available at varying times in the recreational pool at the Downtown YMCA, from 6:15 a.m. until 7:15 am Monday through Friday at the Watertown High School pool, before being switched to appointment only through Group Ex-Pro at the YMCA beginning July 5.

Residents who need assistance with Group Ex-Pro to reserve lap swim times in either the Downtown YMCA recreational pool or the Watertown High School Lap pool should contact the Downtown YMCA Member services desk at 315-782-310.