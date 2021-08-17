Watertown YMCA recommending masks for all members

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local businesses are updating their mask mandates as COVID cases in the region continue to rise.

On Monday, the Watertown Family YMCA issued a message to members, which encouraged mask wearing for all. According to YMCA Administration, this recommendation was made as Jefferson County is now in an area of “substantial” community transmission.

“Unfortunately, with cases on the rise, and Jefferson County now classified as ‘substantial,’ our YMCA leadership team has had to reconsider our safety measures,” the organization said in a message to members. “As a whole-family fitness organization, we must keep the vulnerable groups among us in mind. This is a fundamental expression of our core YMCA values of Respect, Responsibility, Honesty and Caring.”

The YMCA stated that based on CDC guidance, mask wearing is now recommended for all members, participants and staff in all health and wellness facilities. This guidance applies to all, regardless of vaccination status.

Although this is recommendation, the YMCA added that if circumstances change, mask wearing may become a requirement, as well as other preventative steps. Mask wearing continues to be required for all unvaccinated individuals regardless of community transmission levels.

Jefferson County was classified by the CDC as an area of “substantial” transmission on August 16. Local officials recently encouraged mask wearing for all, based on CDC recommendations.