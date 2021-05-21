Watertown YMCA removes mask mandate for fully-vaccinated members, spectators

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following suit with New York State and CDC guidance, some members at the Watertown Family YMCA will not longer be required to wear a mask while in its facilities.

The Watertown YMCA released new guidance on Thursday confirming that fully vaccinated members, program participants and spectators aged 16 years and older are now permitted to remove masks or face coverings.

However, those who are unvaccinated will be required by New York State regulations to wear masks inside all YMCA facilities. Additionally, all members, participants and spectators under the age of 15 must remain masked at all times.

To enforce this guidance, the YMCA also asked all members, participants and spectators who opt not to wear masks to bring proof of vaccination with them.

The Watertown Family YMCA confirmed that it reserves the right the spot check individuals without masks to verify vaccination status.

Acceptable proof of vaccination includes the New York State Excelsior Pass, paper form or digital photo of the paper form.

Also beginning on Friday, all facilities will no longer monitor for capacity limitations, except for childcare programs. However, all are required to abide by six-foot social distancing and all facilities, classes and equipment has been arranged to accommodate this protocol.

The YMCA added that it encourages those who are uncomfortable being around other unmasked individuals to continue to wear masks even if fully vaccinated.

These new guidelines went into effect on May 21, 2021.