Watertown YMCA RESET Challenge ‘came at perfect time’ during COVID-19, organizers say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The YMCA is known for encouraging health and wellness habits, but its most recent challenge only started in a gym.

The Watertown Family YMCA just wrapped up its six-week RESET Challenge which focused on the mind, body spirit. Each week of the challenge had a theme including focusing on cardio, healthy eating, reconnecting with friends and family, playing and focusing on one’s local community.

And as it was launched following what many considered, a long winter due to the pandemic, YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham spoke to how it connected many locally and across the country.

“Hearing about community members or participants reconnecting with people far away, maybe they were reconnecting through zoom or picking up the phone, I think that reconnection piece became a really critical component of the reset challenge,” stated Graham.

To speak further to the timeliness of the challenge, Graham shared one of her favorite success stories regarding an individual who “completely reset his lifestyle.”

“This individual that participated, he just was able to get back on track,” shared Graham. “Not just with fitness, but you know, he embraced healthy eating, monitoring his blood pressure and then, bringing it full circle and saying, ‘okay this is just what I needed during the pandemic.'”

Adding, “I feel really excited that we were able to share that. Not just with him and having his whole sort of situation change for the better, but really embracing better health and wellness.”

Looking ahead to the future, Graham considered this challenge “life-altering” for her.

“I think for all of us who sort of sat on the committee, it’s about having that heightened sense of awareness about what’s the next move,” expressed Graham. “It’s been really moving, but also life altering for me.”

Graham concluded by sharing, “to be part of that, I feel lucky.”