Watertown YMCA RESET Challenge finding new ways for participants to ‘reinvest’ in their community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA is wrapping up the second to last week of its RESET Wellness challenge, which this week focused on reinvesting.

ABC50 sat down with Watertown YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham to discuss our own personal experiences throughout the week.

“I love this week because it’s all about really giving back,” shared Graham.And figuring out ways to sort of be present and maybe do a random act of kindness. One thing we really wanted to recognize as we look at reinvesting right in the community is really pushing back and reinvesting in the businesses that really reinvested in us.”

She shared that her personal participation included giving back to a friend in her life, further reflecting on the challenge and how it she hopes it will change many moving forward.

“Re-invest doesn’t just have to stop this week. We can do all of these things in the reset challenge all the time,” noted Graham. “I walk away feeling so hopeful about what’s going on in our community. And if this was our small way to get people excited and feel positive.”

Stay tuned next week when we sit down for the final week of the YMCA’s six-week RESET challenge