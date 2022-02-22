WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Patrick’s Day-themed tradition is making its return to the Watertown community this year.

The Watertown Family YMCA is set to bring back its Shamrock Run for the 33rd year. This run has been known to bring families, friends and running groups together for a morning devoted to fitness prior to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The YMCA is hoping these traditions will continue this year after the run was canceled in 2020 and was virtual in 2021.

“So this is one of those quintessential events that bring families together and it’s fun,” YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham said. “People kind of dress crazy, but everyone coming out and doing something fitness, I think is really important.”

This year, the run will be held the Saturday prior to the Shamrock holiday on March 12 with its usual start time of 9 a.m.

However, there will be some changes with this year’s run. Instead of beginning in Mullin Street in downtown Watertown, the race will begin at the old St. Patrick’s School on Ives Street. The course will then go up Ives Street hill and into local neighborhoods.

“I think this is the perfect event to really jumpstart your fitness once again,” Graham added. “And to do it with your friends and family, I don’t know that it gets any better than that. So we would love for people to come out and we want it to be really huge.”

Additionally, the YMCA will not host a five-mile run this year. Instead, the runners and walkers will have the option to complete a 5K or 2.2K run. A map of the course is included below:

Watertown Family YMCA 33rd Shamrock Run 5K courses

Shamrock Run preregistration will be open until March 6 and registration will remain open until the race starts on March 12 at 9 a.m.

The YMCA is also seeking volunteers for the race. Those interested are asked to contact Michell Graham, at 315-782-3100.