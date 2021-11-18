Watertown YMCA Turkey Day Run returning this Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Put on your running shoes this Thanksgiving.

The Watertown Family YMCA’s Turkey Day Run is returning for its 38th year. This annual run begins near the Watertown City limits on Ives Street, inviting community members to exercise together on Thanksgiving morning.

According to YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham, the run has become a tradition for many community members.

“Getting your family and friends together that morning and often, you know, people are coming in from out of town and they participate and that’s become part of their tradition is celebrating Thanksgiving morning with all of us at the Y,” Graham said. “And it’s\s certainly one of my favorite events of the year.”

In years past, the YMCA’s festive run has seen upwards of 1,200 participants. However, the run was canceled in 2020 as the North Country was combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Graham said its highly anticipated return will hope to bring the community together, once again.

“Not being together, it was different for all of us,” Graham shared. “So this feels a little bit normal, bringing people together again in the same way that we always have is something we’re all really looking forward to.”

“Bring your best self, have fun, be with your family and your friends celebrate because now we get to celebrate a little bit,” she added.

Preregistration for the run will remain open until 9 p.m. on November 21. Participants can also register up until the run begins on Thanksgiving Day.

The Watertown Family YMCA Turkey Day will kick off promptly at 9 a.m. on Ives Street.