Watertown YMCA’s RESET challenge providing ‘timely’ fun during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA is currently closing out week four of its RESET lifestyle challenge.

Week four of the challenge encouraged participants to “Play” and have fun with friends and family.

ABC50 checked in with Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham to share how the week was going.

“This week was ‘Replay’ and of course the premise is, getting out and having fun and sorta to recap each week kind of builds on the other,” shared Graham. “So when we think about ‘RESET’ we think about other things that we can sort of take on or reset in our life.”

Graham added, “not only is it meaningful and fun, but it’s certainly timely for what we’re dealing with the pandemic. So it’s really all about finding time to have fun and be playful.”

Overall she reflected on the success of the challenge so far and how fitting she believes it is for the North Country community.

“Not only was the RESET challenge really on point for what we needed, but each week of RESET has been on point for what we really needed and just finding ways to implement all of those. Each day I think is really going to be what carries me through not just the six weeks for the challenge, but carry me through,” concluded Graham.

Week four of the Challenge encourages participants to join in on a virtual dance party on February 25 at 8 p.m. Participants can join on the StrongLife Facebook page.

Check back next week for when we give an update on week 5 of the RESET challenge focused on “Reinvesting.”