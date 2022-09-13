WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s Citibus has made changes to its stopping locations.

Beginning October 10, Citibus will no longer enter parking lots of apartment buildings located within the city.

According to Watertown officials, this change was made to improve on-time performance and to protect public safety.

Bus operators will now stop at the corner directly before the parking lot entrance when requested or when someone is waiting for the bus.

This will affect Midtown Apartments at 142 Mechanic Street, Curtis Street Apartments at 336 West Main Street and LeRay Street Apartments at 874 LeRay Street.