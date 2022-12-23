WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — CitiBus in Watertown will be suspending service Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the City of Watertown.

This suspension will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 23 and is due to the predicted inclement weather and the statewide state of emergency, the press release stated.

Officials said that they will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine if service can resume on Saturday, December 24.

Citibus released the following statement regarding the service interruption: