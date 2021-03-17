Watertown’s CitiBus to receive over $250K from newest COVID-19 relief packages

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The most recent COVID-19 relief package granted funding for airports and transit systems in Upstate, New York.

This included over $250,000 in funding for Watertown’s CitiBus transit system.

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader CharlesE. Schumer, this funding will help local transportation systems “keep their wheels turning” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the travel and transportation industries.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

Senator Schumer added that the funding will be allocated by the Department of Transportation with $84,410,140 going to New York airports and $395,838,883 for transit systems, totaling $480,249,023.

Other local systems receiving funding include the Ogdensburg International Airport, Watertown International airport, Massena International-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal Airport.

A breakdown of the funding from the American Rescue Plan is included below.

Airports

AIRPORT NAMEGRAND TOTAL
Albany International$13,395,263
Plattsburgh International$2,158,652
Columbia County$59,000
Saratoga County$59,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial$59,000
Schenectady County$59,000
Adirondack Regional$59,000
Fulton County$32,000
Ticonderoga Municipal$22,000
Piseco$22,000
Lake Placid$22,000
Malone-Dufort$22,000
Syracuse Hancock International$12,209,054
Ogdensburg International$1,155,748
Watertown International$1,130,240
Massena International-Richards Field$59,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field$59,000
Griffiss International$59,000
Oswego County$32,000
Cortland County-Chase Field$32,000
Hamilton Municipal$32,000
Greater Rochester International$12,061,336
Penn Yan$59,000
Perry-Warsaw$32,000
Finger Lakes Regional$32,000
Dansville Municipal$32,000
Genesee County$32,000
Canandaigua$32,000
Westchester County$8,908,599
New York Stewart International$4,050,393
Orange County$32,000
Sullivan County International$32,000
Warwick Municipal$32,000
Joseph Y Resnick$32,000
Hudson Valley Regional$32,000
Elmira/Corning Regional$2,498,550
Ithaca Tompkins Regional$1,980,173
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field$1,220,370
Corning-Painted Post$32,000
Tri-Cities$32,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field$32,000
Sidney Municipal$32,000
Albert S. Nader Regional$32,000
Lt Warren Eaton$32,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean$32,000
Hornell Municipal$22,000
Buffalo Niagara International$20,143,833
Niagara Falls International$2,120,929
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk$32,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown$32,000

Transit systems

URBANIZED AREA (UZA)ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)$51,653,331
Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY$87,496,788
Buffalo, NY$79,412,566
Ithaca, NY (TCAT)$7,136,606
Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ$66,481,159
Rochester, NY (RGRTA)$45,480,679
Syracuse, NY (Centro)$34,136,106
Utica, NY (Centro)$4,426,275
Elmira, NY  (C -TRAN)$2,112,816
Kingston, NY$1,310,895
Binghamton, NY-PA  (BC Transit)$2,390,194
Saratoga Springs, NY$515,072
Glens Falls, NY$407,614
Watertown, NY (CitiBus)$250,973
Middletown, NY$125, 700
NYSDOT Rural (5311)$12,502,109

This funding was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on March 15, 2021.

