Watertown’s CitiBus to receive over $250K from newest COVID-19 relief packages

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The most recent COVID-19 relief package granted funding for airports and transit systems in Upstate, New York.

This included over $250,000 in funding for Watertown’s CitiBus transit system.

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader CharlesE. Schumer, this funding will help local transportation systems “keep their wheels turning” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the travel and transportation industries.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

Senator Schumer added that the funding will be allocated by the Department of Transportation with $84,410,140 going to New York airports and $395,838,883 for transit systems, totaling $480,249,023.

Other local systems receiving funding include the Ogdensburg International Airport, Watertown International airport, Massena International-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal Airport.

A breakdown of the funding from the American Rescue Plan is included below.

Airports

AIRPORT NAME GRAND TOTAL Albany International $13,395,263 Plattsburgh International $2,158,652 Columbia County $59,000 Saratoga County $59,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $59,000 Schenectady County $59,000 Adirondack Regional $59,000 Fulton County $32,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $22,000 Piseco $22,000 Lake Placid $22,000 Malone-Dufort $22,000 Syracuse Hancock International $12,209,054 Ogdensburg International $1,155,748 Watertown International $1,130,240 Massena International-Richards Field $59,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $59,000 Griffiss International $59,000 Oswego County $32,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $32,000 Hamilton Municipal $32,000 Greater Rochester International $12,061,336 Penn Yan $59,000 Perry-Warsaw $32,000 Finger Lakes Regional $32,000 Dansville Municipal $32,000 Genesee County $32,000 Canandaigua $32,000 Westchester County $8,908,599 New York Stewart International $4,050,393 Orange County $32,000 Sullivan County International $32,000 Warwick Municipal $32,000 Joseph Y Resnick $32,000 Hudson Valley Regional $32,000 Elmira/Corning Regional $2,498,550 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $1,980,173 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $1,220,370 Corning-Painted Post $32,000 Tri-Cities $32,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $32,000 Sidney Municipal $32,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $32,000 Lt Warren Eaton $32,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $32,000 Hornell Municipal $22,000 Buffalo Niagara International $20,143,833 Niagara Falls International $2,120,929 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $32,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $32,000

Transit systems

URBANIZED AREA (UZA) ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA) $51,653,331 Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY $87,496,788 Buffalo, NY $79,412,566 Ithaca, NY (TCAT) $7,136,606 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ $66,481,159 Rochester, NY (RGRTA) $45,480,679 Syracuse, NY (Centro) $34,136,106 Utica, NY (Centro) $4,426,275 Elmira, NY (C -TRAN) $2,112,816 Kingston, NY $1,310,895 Binghamton, NY-PA (BC Transit) $2,390,194 Saratoga Springs, NY $515,072 Glens Falls, NY $407,614 Watertown, NY (CitiBus) $250,973 Middletown, NY $125, 700 NYSDOT Rural (5311) $12,502,109

This funding was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on March 15, 2021.