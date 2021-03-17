Watertown’s CitiBus to receive over $250K from newest COVID-19 relief packages

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The most recent COVID-19 relief package granted funding for airports and transit systems in Upstate, New York.
This included over $250,000 in funding for Watertown’s CitiBus transit system.
According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader CharlesE. Schumer, this funding will help local transportation systems “keep their wheels turning” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the travel and transportation industries.
“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”
Senator Schumer added that the funding will be allocated by the Department of Transportation with $84,410,140 going to New York airports and $395,838,883 for transit systems, totaling $480,249,023.
Other local systems receiving funding include the Ogdensburg International Airport, Watertown International airport, Massena International-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal Airport.
A breakdown of the funding from the American Rescue Plan is included below.
Airports
|AIRPORT NAME
|GRAND TOTAL
|Albany International
|$13,395,263
|Plattsburgh International
|$2,158,652
|Columbia County
|$59,000
|Saratoga County
|$59,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$59,000
|Schenectady County
|$59,000
|Adirondack Regional
|$59,000
|Fulton County
|$32,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$22,000
|Piseco
|$22,000
|Lake Placid
|$22,000
|Malone-Dufort
|$22,000
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$12,209,054
|Ogdensburg International
|$1,155,748
|Watertown International
|$1,130,240
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$59,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$59,000
|Griffiss International
|$59,000
|Oswego County
|$32,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$32,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|$32,000
|Greater Rochester International
|$12,061,336
|Penn Yan
|$59,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|$32,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$32,000
|Dansville Municipal
|$32,000
|Genesee County
|$32,000
|Canandaigua
|$32,000
|Westchester County
|$8,908,599
|New York Stewart International
|$4,050,393
|Orange County
|$32,000
|Sullivan County International
|$32,000
|Warwick Municipal
|$32,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$32,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$32,000
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$2,498,550
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$1,980,173
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$1,220,370
|Corning-Painted Post
|$32,000
|Tri-Cities
|$32,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$32,000
|Sidney Municipal
|$32,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$32,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$32,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$32,000
|Hornell Municipal
|$22,000
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$20,143,833
|Niagara Falls International
|$2,120,929
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$32,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$32,000
Transit systems
|URBANIZED AREA (UZA)
|ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
|Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)
|$51,653,331
|Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY
|$87,496,788
|Buffalo, NY
|$79,412,566
|Ithaca, NY (TCAT)
|$7,136,606
|Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ
|$66,481,159
|Rochester, NY (RGRTA)
|$45,480,679
|Syracuse, NY (Centro)
|$34,136,106
|Utica, NY (Centro)
|$4,426,275
|Elmira, NY (C -TRAN)
|$2,112,816
|Kingston, NY
|$1,310,895
|Binghamton, NY-PA (BC Transit)
|$2,390,194
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|$515,072
|Glens Falls, NY
|$407,614
|Watertown, NY (CitiBus)
|$250,973
|Middletown, NY
|$125, 700
|NYSDOT Rural (5311)
|$12,502,109
This funding was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on March 15, 2021.