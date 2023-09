WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction projects in Watertown will cause delays tomorrow in the city.

In a press release, the city will close off the Court Street bridge starting Tuesday, September 12. Motorists are encouraged to use Mill Street and Vanduzee Street as alternate routes.

Traffic will be directed with temporary barricades and signs through the duration

of the closing.

Drivers are also encountering traffic delays due to the Arsenal Street construction project among others.