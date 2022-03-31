WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local businesses in the North Country have been named historic businesses in New York State.

According to State Leaders, the Crystal Restaurant in Watertown and Phillip’s Diner in Ogdensburg have been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.

This Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, was established in 2020. Businesses on the Registry must have been in operation for over 50 years and display contributions to their communities history.

Businesses on the Registry are also provided educational and promotional assistance. A history of both the Crystal Restaurant and Phillip’s Diner is included below.

The Crystal Restaurant

The Crystal Restaurant was named to the Registry as it is the oldest restaurant in Watertown. The Crystal was opened by brothers Dennis and Jerry Valanos in 1925 and remains to stand on Watertown’s Public Square in the City’s Historic District.

In 1928, the Restaurant hired Otto Dephteros as chef and along with his brother Nicholas, they eventually took over the business, purchasing it in 1943.

Now in 2022, current owners Peter, Libby and Joe Dephteros maintain decade-long traditions, incljuding their famous “Tom and Jerry” cocktails.

Phillip’s Diner

In Ogdensburg, Phillip’s Diner was opened in 1948 by Russell and Ollie Phillips and their son, Bud. In 1949, Joe Rish, the Phillips’s son-in-law, joined the staff as a cook, and began learning the business.

Rish then purchased the business in 1972 after a neighboring fire seriously damaged the restaurant and rebuilt the building.

Today, the diner is owned and operated by Judith Rish Ashley. She and her husband, Don Ashley, continue to use many of the same recipes used over seven decades ago.

Both restaurants were nomiated for the Registry by New York State Senator Patty Ritchie. She commented on their designation and her statement is included below.

“The Crystal Restaurant and Phillips Diner are two North Country staples that not only are known for their good food, but also for their rich histories,” Senator Ritchie said in a press release. “I would like to congratulate both of these establishments on this special designation and thank them for being part of their local communities for so many years.”

A full list of businesses on the Historic Business Preservation Registry can be found on the New York State website.