Watertown’s Figure Skating Club returns to ice for upcoming season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s Figure Skating Club is back on the ice.

The Figure Skating Club of Watertown announced that its first day back on the ice was officially Monday, September 13. Skaters began to practice at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

According to the Club, members are returning to the new season with a “strong showing” after competing in the summer U.S. Figure Skating Excel National competition in Ohio.

The Club will also host its Annual Snow Town Invitational competition in January. This competition is already expected to bring over 300 participants from all over New York State and Canada.

Registration for the club is now open for Learn to Skate as well as the Junior, Senior and Adult levels. Questions and inquiries are being directed to 315-775-661.