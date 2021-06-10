Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library upper level, children’s spaces reopen to public

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library will reopen library spaces this Friday.

Flower Memorial Library staff announced that it will reopen both the upper level and children’s playroom starting on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Both areas have been restricted due to health and safety concerns.

According to library staff, this reopening includes the Teen Space, upper mezzanine and reference and Genealogy Departments. Appointments are no longer required for genealogy inquiries, but remain encouraged. Table space is also available on a first come, first serve basis.

Additionally, visitors are also permitted to use the playroom within the Children’s Room and the Family Computer Room.

These listed spaces are available in addition to the previously opened portions of the basement and main floor.

The Library’s South Reading Room will also be available for use but the library is currently not taking official meeting room reservations at this time.

Flower Memorial Library visitors are also permitted to remove face masks if fully vaccinated and able to provide proof of vaccination. Library staff will be checking vaccination cards and ID’s.