WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two streets in Watertown will be closed this week to allow paving work.

According to the City of Watertown’s Engineering Department, a contractor will be paving the road on Leray Street near the Full Circle Bar and Grill beginning on Wednesday, August 10.

This will close Leray Street from the intersection of Gale Street to West Lynde Street beginning at 7 a.m. on August 10.

Paving will also be completed on Thompson Street around the same time. Both streets are expected to be reopened in the afternoon.

Delays and detours should be expected in this area. Motorists are urged to take caution when encountering work crews and remain clear of construction areas, as well as using alternate routes wif possible.

Crews will install temporary barricades and signage for the duration of the street closure.