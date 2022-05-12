WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An event anticipated by the Italian community will return to Watertown this summer.

Watertown officials have confirmed that the Mount Carmel East is back on for 2022. This is following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing its tradition of being held during the final weekend of June, the 104th year of this celebration will kick off on Friday, June 24 and continue through Sunday, June 26. at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown.

The event will feature rides, games and raffles, specialty Italian food and a procession on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Feast will close out at 9:30 p.m. with giant fireworks over the church on June 26.

The Grounds will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.