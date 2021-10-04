Watertown’s new Planet Fitness opening on October 13

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s newest Planet Fitness will open to the North Country in under ten days.

Planet Fitness announced on Monday that the grand opening for its new club in Watertown is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The newest location is housed in the Salmon Run Mall.

The new Planet Fitness location will include state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more. It also includes touchless check-in, a Crowd Meyer feature on the Planet Fitness app, increased sanitation and “Social Fitness.”

The grand opening event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Hockey players from the Watertown Wolves will join the Planet Fitness team and will be available for photos and autographs.

Following the ceremony, specialty donuts will be available from Glazed and Confused, and attendees will have opportunities to win prizes, such as a Yeti cooler and Watertown Wolves season passes.

Additionally, Planet Fitness is also set to donate $1,000 to USO Fort Drum. Planet Fitness Vice President of Operations John Hrinda commented on the donation.

“We love giving back to every community we’re located in and Watertown is no exception,” said Hrinda in a press release. “Our members have already told us they’re loving the updated equipment and more spacious club and we hope anyone who is thinking of getting into a gym routine now that the weather is getting cooler will swing by and check Planet Fitness out.”

Following the grand opening, Planet Fitness will be open seven days a week, Monday at 12 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. New members can join for just $1 a month and $10 per month with no monthly commitment through October 13.