Watertown’s Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign gears up for holiday shoppers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The familiar bells will be ringing as North Country residents begin their holiday shopping this week.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is over one hundred years old and a well-known site at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is gearing up for holiday shoppers.

Located traditionally right outside of JCPenny in the mall, Watertown Salvation Army Captain Dominic Nicoll shared that even though the site at the mall is not the largest in the region, it typically receives the highest amount of donations during its busy season.

“The Salmon Run Mall is definitely somewhere where people have come to expect us,” Nicoll said. “They know that we’re going to be here. Fridays and Saturdays when the mall is at its busiest, the Salmon Run Mall is second for donations.”

The Red Kettle at the Salmon Run Mall is also continuing its “So You Think You Can Ring” fundraiser this December, where community groups and businesses will compete to see who can raise the most money in a specified time slot.

But overall, Nicholl said he hopes local residents will remember to give back to their community this holiday season.

“COVID has still not gone away for some people,” Nicoll expressed. “There are definitely still issues in the community and The Salvation Army just wants to be there to help those. And so while people are out holiday shopping, that’s what’s important.”

Salvation Army Red Kettles will continue to accept cash donations but also has launched digital donations through cash apps such as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal. Donors can tap their smartphones against the sign or scan a QR code on the side of each kettle.

Contributions can also be made online through the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettles. Like cash donations, digital gifts remain local to the North Country.

The Watertown Salvation Army is also seeking additional volunteers to help gain donations throughout Jefferson County. Those interested in volunteering are asked to call the Watertown Salvation Army or visit the Red Kettle Volunteer website.